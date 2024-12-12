Left Menu

Star Pacers' Big Bash Return: Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Gear Up

Australia's top fast bowlers, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, have joined the Big Bash League as supplementary players after missing last season due to Test series commitments. The move allows them to participate in the domestic T20 league if available.

Australia's premier pacers, including Test captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, have entered the Big Bash League as supplementary players. Their participation in the league, starting December 15, follows their absence last season due to Test series commitments.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have signed up, with Starc and Hazlewood joining the Sydney Sixers and Cummins listed by the Sydney Thunder. This development opens up opportunities for them to play in the domestic T20 if they become available.

This decision comes as Australia is in the midst of a crucial Test series against India, currently tied at 1-1, and with an upcoming series in Sri Lanka. The outcomes will significantly impact their World Test Championship final ambitions.

