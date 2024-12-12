Left Menu

Bihar's Leap into International Cricket: Moin-ul-Haq Stadium Revamp

The Bihar Government has transferred the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium land registry to the Bihar Cricket Association on a 30-year lease, waiving a Rs 37 crore fee. The stadium will be revamped to host international matches, with the construction set to commence soon after Kharmas, offering modern amenities.

12-12-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster cricket infrastructure, the Bihar Government has handed over the land registry of Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on a 30-year lease. This strategic development is aimed at transforming Patna into a hub for international cricket, offering state-of-the-art facilities for players and spectators alike.

As part of the arrangement, the government waived a hefty registry fee of Rs 37 crore. The signing ceremony saw notable figures, including Sports Department Director Mahendra Kumar and BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, amidst a host of key dignitaries such as Deputy Director Sanjay Kumar and BCA Secretary Jiaul Afrin.

With the registry formalities completed, BCA President Rakesh Kumar Tiwari confirmed plans to announce the stadium's construction date post the Kharmas period in the coming year. The ambitious project promises a modern sports complex with advanced amenities, fulfilling the aspirations of local cricket enthusiasts and expectation of the Bihar Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

