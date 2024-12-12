Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Analyzes the Ongoing Cricket Series Challenges

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh discusses the challenges both India and Australia are facing in the ongoing series, emphasizing the impact of a long gap between Tests on India's momentum. With unpredictable outcomes and pivotal performances, maintaining rhythm is crucial in this tightly contested cricket series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:25 IST
Harbhajan Singh Analyzes the Ongoing Cricket Series Challenges
Team India. (Photo- X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the hurdles both India and Australia are encountering in the ongoing cricket series. Singh pointed out the extended gap between the first two Tests as a significant factor affecting India's momentum and performance.

The series has seen unexpected twists for both teams, with Australia facing a surprising setback in Perth and India enduring challenges in Adelaide. Singh emphasized how the disruption of momentum can play a crucial role in the psychological and strategic facets of the game, especially in a closely contested series.

Recapping the Adelaide Test, India's innings crumbled to 180 runs, struggling to contend with a moving pink ball and Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul. Despite a few notable partnerships, Australia's Travis Head significantly countered with a standout 140, propelling Australia to a 157-run lead. Eventually, India's batting faltered, allowing Australia a straightforward target, which they chased down with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024