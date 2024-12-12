Harbhajan Singh Analyzes the Ongoing Cricket Series Challenges

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the hurdles both India and Australia are encountering in the ongoing cricket series. Singh pointed out the extended gap between the first two Tests as a significant factor affecting India's momentum and performance.

The series has seen unexpected twists for both teams, with Australia facing a surprising setback in Perth and India enduring challenges in Adelaide. Singh emphasized how the disruption of momentum can play a crucial role in the psychological and strategic facets of the game, especially in a closely contested series.

Recapping the Adelaide Test, India's innings crumbled to 180 runs, struggling to contend with a moving pink ball and Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul. Despite a few notable partnerships, Australia's Travis Head significantly countered with a standout 140, propelling Australia to a 157-run lead. Eventually, India's batting faltered, allowing Australia a straightforward target, which they chased down with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)