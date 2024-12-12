India's NDTL Gains WADA Approval for Athlete Biological Passport Management

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has secured a pivotal approval from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to oversee the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), a crucial tool in combating performance-enhancing drug abuse in sports.

The endorsement, announced on December 6, positions India among an elite group of 17 Athlete Passport Management Units globally recognized by WADA. This recognition is a stride forward for the country's anti-doping strategy, heralding a new era of sports integrity.

The Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) operates by tracking athletes' biological indicators over time, analyzing changes in blood and steroid levels to uphold fair competition and shield clean athletes from unfair practices.

