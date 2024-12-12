India's NDTL Gains WADA Approval for Athlete Biological Passport Management
The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has received World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approval to manage the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP). This marks a significant step in India's anti-doping efforts, joining a select group of 17 WADA-approved Athlete Passport Management Units worldwide.
- Country:
- India
The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has secured a pivotal approval from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to oversee the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), a crucial tool in combating performance-enhancing drug abuse in sports.
The endorsement, announced on December 6, positions India among an elite group of 17 Athlete Passport Management Units globally recognized by WADA. This recognition is a stride forward for the country's anti-doping strategy, heralding a new era of sports integrity.
The Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) operates by tracking athletes' biological indicators over time, analyzing changes in blood and steroid levels to uphold fair competition and shield clean athletes from unfair practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDTL
- WADA
- ABP
- anti-doping
- India
- sports
- approval
- athletes
- clean competition
- banned substances
ALSO READ
Historic Appointment: Indian-American Scientist Leads NIH Under Trump
Cyclonic Alerts: Flights Disrupted in South India Amid Severe Weather
Disruption in Indian Parliament Amid Adani Allegations
Revolutionizing India: Union Cabinet Greenlights PAN 2.0 Project
Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India: ACKO's Digital-First Approach