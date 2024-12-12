Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Reinforce Coaching Team Ahead of WPL 2025

The Gujarat Giants have strengthened their coaching lineup by appointing Pravin Tambe as bowling coach and Daniel Marsh as batting coach. Tambe, who played IPL at 41, and Marsh, with substantial coaching experience, aim to enhance the team’s performance for the upcoming Women's Premier League 2025 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:08 IST
Gujarat Giants Reinforce Coaching Team Ahead of WPL 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Giants have announced key appointments to their coaching staff ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025. Former leg-spinner Pravin Tambe will take on the role of bowling coach, while Australian Daniel Marsh has been named the batting coach.

Both coaches bring a wealth of experience to the team. Tambe, who made headlines for debuting in the IPL at the age of 41, has previously coached teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Marsh, having served as head coach for Tasmania's men's team and assistant coach for the Australian women's team, aims to revamp the batting strategy.

As the WPL 2025 auction approaches, the Giants have retained star players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, forming a robust lineup for the season. Released players include Sneh Rana and Lea Tahuhu, as the team looks to refine its roster for a stronger league performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024