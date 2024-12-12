Gujarat Giants Reinforce Coaching Team Ahead of WPL 2025

The Gujarat Giants have announced key appointments to their coaching staff ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025. Former leg-spinner Pravin Tambe will take on the role of bowling coach, while Australian Daniel Marsh has been named the batting coach.

Both coaches bring a wealth of experience to the team. Tambe, who made headlines for debuting in the IPL at the age of 41, has previously coached teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Marsh, having served as head coach for Tasmania's men's team and assistant coach for the Australian women's team, aims to revamp the batting strategy.

As the WPL 2025 auction approaches, the Giants have retained star players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, forming a robust lineup for the season. Released players include Sneh Rana and Lea Tahuhu, as the team looks to refine its roster for a stronger league performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)