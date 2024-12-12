R&A Implements New Transgender Policy in Golf
The R&A has announced a new fair competition policy for golf tournaments, restricting transgender players from entering female professional events unless they meet specific criteria. This decision follows extensive consultation with experts to ensure fair competition, and the policy will be effective from 2025.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The R&A has introduced a new policy that will restrict transgender players from participating in female professional and elite golf tournaments unless they meet certain criteria. The decision aims to preserve fairness and was made after consulting medical and scientific experts.
Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, explained the necessity of updating entry conditions to maintain fairness in top-level female championships. He emphasized the organization's commitment to inclusivity while ensuring equitable competition in elite events.
The policy, which will take effect in 2025, will not affect recreational level competitions. The World Handicap System will continue to allow participation reflecting diverse demographics, including age, ability, background, or gender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- transgender
- golf
- R&A
- policy
- competition
- elite
- fairness
- Martin Slumbers
- professional
- tournaments
ALSO READ
UST Dominates c0c0n 2024 Cybersecurity Competition
Competition Commission orders probe against Google for alleged unfair business with respect to listing of real money games on Play Store.
Fierce Competition, Rising Stars, and Surprising Performances in Global Sports Scene
Tennis Doping Controversy Raises Questions of Fairness
Volkswagen Faces Labour Unrest Amid Rising Costs and Chinese Competition