R&A Implements New Transgender Policy in Golf

The R&A has announced a new fair competition policy for golf tournaments, restricting transgender players from entering female professional events unless they meet specific criteria. This decision follows extensive consultation with experts to ensure fair competition, and the policy will be effective from 2025.

Updated: 12-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The R&A has introduced a new policy that will restrict transgender players from participating in female professional and elite golf tournaments unless they meet certain criteria. The decision aims to preserve fairness and was made after consulting medical and scientific experts.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, explained the necessity of updating entry conditions to maintain fairness in top-level female championships. He emphasized the organization's commitment to inclusivity while ensuring equitable competition in elite events.

The policy, which will take effect in 2025, will not affect recreational level competitions. The World Handicap System will continue to allow participation reflecting diverse demographics, including age, ability, background, or gender.

