Aaqib Javed Takes Helm as Pakistan's Test Team Coach Amidst PCB Upheaval

Jason Gillespie has stepped down as the coach of Pakistan's Test cricket team, with former pacer Aaqib Javed appointed as his replacement. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made this announcement on Thursday, ahead of the team's two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on December 26.

The Australian's resignation highlights ongoing issues within the PCB, particularly after Gillespie was stripped of key responsibilities, including team selection and pitch preparation. This discontent seems to echo past grievances, notably from Gary Kirsten, who resigned amidst authority disputes with the board.

The arrival of Aaqib Javed as a senior selector with full powers has further strained relationships with foreign coaches, initially hired for a transformative era in Pakistani cricket. Gillespie and Kirsten, both appointed with high hopes, found their roles diminished, leading to their departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)