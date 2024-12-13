Left Menu

Aqib Javed Takes Charge as Pakistan's Interim Test Coach

Former fast bowler Aqib Javed has been named Pakistan's interim test coach after Jason Gillespie's resignation. Aqib, already serving as interim white-ball coach, will now lead the team in both formats. His first assignment will be against South Africa in an upcoming test series.

In a significant move, former fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed as Pakistan's interim test coach following the resignation of Jason Gillespie, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

Aqib, who had recently taken up the role of interim white-ball coach, will now extend his responsibilities to the red-ball format. This decision comes in the wake of Gillespie's early departure after media reports cited strained relations with the PCB.

Aqib's inaugural challenge as the head of red-ball coaching will be during the two-match test series against South Africa, a series that forms part of Pakistan's ongoing tour, which also includes Twenty20 internationals and one-day matches.

