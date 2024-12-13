Aqib Javed Takes Charge as Pakistan's Interim Test Coach

In a significant move, former fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed as Pakistan's interim test coach following the resignation of Jason Gillespie, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

Aqib, who had recently taken up the role of interim white-ball coach, will now extend his responsibilities to the red-ball format. This decision comes in the wake of Gillespie's early departure after media reports cited strained relations with the PCB.

Aqib's inaugural challenge as the head of red-ball coaching will be during the two-match test series against South Africa, a series that forms part of Pakistan's ongoing tour, which also includes Twenty20 internationals and one-day matches.

