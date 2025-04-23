Left Menu

Contractual Tensions: Gillespie vs PCB Over Unpaid Dues

Australian coach Jason Gillespie disputes with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over allegedly unpaid remunerations following his resignation in December. Media reports suggest Gillespie approached the ICC and WCA, pondering legal action. PCB insists all actions align with contractual terms, citing issues with notice period compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:45 IST
Australian cricket coach Jason Gillespie has reportedly engaged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and World Cricketers' Association (WCA) over alleged unpaid dues from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Gillespie alleges that bonuses, including those for a victorious home Test series against England, remain unsettled following his resignation.

The PCB, responding to media reports, maintains that it has adhered to contractual obligations. A source close to the board emphasized, 'There was a clear contract between the board and Gillespie, and the PCB is only acting on what is laid down in the contract.'

Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, who were appointed last year as red-ball and white-ball head coaches respectively, resigned after reportedly clashing with the PCB over authority issues. In response, Aaqib Javed was appointed interim head coach following the departure of the foreign experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

