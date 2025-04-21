Financial Fallout: Jason Gillespie's Contentious Split with PCB

In a contentious post-tenure dispute, former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have locked horns over financial disagreements following Gillespie's resignation in December last year. Gillespie, an iconic former Australian pacer, alleged to ESPNcricinfo that the PCB owes him money for his contributions, further accusing the board of breaching their contractual agreement.

The PCB, however, countered that it was Gillespie who violated the contractual terms by failing to provide a mandated four-month notice prior to resigning. This stipulation, the board highlighted, was clearly defined within the coaching contract. According to ESPNcricinfo, Gillespie reached out to the PCB to resolve the unpaid payments, including bonuses related to Pakistan's victorious Test series against England and an ODI series win over Australia.

Amid ongoing tensions, Gillespie has sought the International Cricket Council's (ICC) intervention, though jurisdictional uncertainties persist regarding the ICC's authority in this matter. The PCB, in their response, stressed Gillespie's sudden departure as an explicit contract breach. Compounding the discord, Gillespie alleged internal undermining during his tenure by Aaqib Javed, interim head coach at the time, intensifying the fracture between Gillespie and the PCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)