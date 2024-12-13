Left Menu

Wildcards Announced for Australian Open 2025 Featuring Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is one of nine players awarded a wildcard for the Australian Open 2025. The Swiss player, who won his first major title at Melbourne Park in 2014, expresses gratitude and excitement for the event despite recent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:37 IST
Wildcards Announced for Australian Open 2025 Featuring Stan Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka is among the nine players receiving wildcards for the Australian Open 2025, as confirmed by tournament organizers. The 39-year-old Swiss, who first celebrated major victory at Melbourne Park in 2014, achieved a career-high world ranking of number three following his win.

Wawrinka expressed his appreciation by saying, "I'm incredibly grateful to receive a wildcard into the Australian Open in 2025." Having last reached a major quarter-final in Melbourne four years ago, he added, "Melbourne remains special to my heart, marking one of the greatest milestones in my career."

Despite crashing out early in this year's tournament, Wawrinka, who claimed victories at the French Open in 2015 and the U.S. Open a year later, is eager to return. His current ranking stands at 161, impacted by recent injuries. Wildcards were also extended to local players Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Tristan Schoolkate, and others. The 2025 Australian Open is scheduled for January 12-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024