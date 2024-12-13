Wildcards Announced for Australian Open 2025 Featuring Stan Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is one of nine players awarded a wildcard for the Australian Open 2025. The Swiss player, who won his first major title at Melbourne Park in 2014, expresses gratitude and excitement for the event despite recent challenges.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka is among the nine players receiving wildcards for the Australian Open 2025, as confirmed by tournament organizers. The 39-year-old Swiss, who first celebrated major victory at Melbourne Park in 2014, achieved a career-high world ranking of number three following his win.
Wawrinka expressed his appreciation by saying, "I'm incredibly grateful to receive a wildcard into the Australian Open in 2025." Having last reached a major quarter-final in Melbourne four years ago, he added, "Melbourne remains special to my heart, marking one of the greatest milestones in my career."
Despite crashing out early in this year's tournament, Wawrinka, who claimed victories at the French Open in 2015 and the U.S. Open a year later, is eager to return. His current ranking stands at 161, impacted by recent injuries. Wildcards were also extended to local players Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Tristan Schoolkate, and others. The 2025 Australian Open is scheduled for January 12-26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
