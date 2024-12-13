Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Foundation Unveils Cutting-Edge Sports Hub in Satara

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and Mann Deshi Champions opened a state-of-the-art sports facility in Satara, Maharashtra. Led by the Tendulkar family, it aims to empower rural youth through sports. Mann Deshi plans future expansions, reflecting a commitment to nurturing talent and providing equitable opportunities.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo- STF). Image Credit: ANI
The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, in collaboration with Mann Deshi Champions, has unveiled a modern sports facility in Satara, Maharashtra. This event also marked the first visit by Sara Tendulkar as the foundation's director, underscoring her dedication to the organization's objectives.

Directed by Sachin, Anjali, and Sara Tendulkar, the newly opened facility offers state-of-the-art amenities, including basketball and badminton courts, areas for wrestling and boxing, as well as classrooms and hostels for 150 athletes. This effort is designed to empower rural youth with access to high-quality sports training and opportunities. Sara Tendulkar expressed her admiration for sports' transformative power during her time with the children.

Mann Deshi Champions boasts a history of nurturing rural talent, with athletes achieving positions in various fields such as the army and police. Notable alumni include national silver medalists Dada and Ajinath Shingade and medal-winning wrestler Aru Khandekar. Mann Deshi Champions plans to further its reach by constructing 50 playgrounds in Dantewada and training over 300 athletes in the coming year.

Founded in 2019 by Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, the STF is dedicated to improving lives through sports, health, and education. With Sara Tendulkar's involvement, the foundation aims to enhance its efforts to provide fair opportunities for underprivileged children throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

