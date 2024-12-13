From Bronze to Breakthrough: Benson Kipruto's Inspiring Journey

Benson Kipruto, a Kenyan marathoner, is charting a remarkable course after clinching a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. The 33-year-old athlete, fresh from his Olympic debut, basked in the celebrations back home, marking a significant milestone in his racing career.

In a candid interaction with reporters, Kipruto announced his much-anticipated return at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata, after a purposeful break to 'test how his body has adapted' post-Olympics. 'Now getting many invitations,' Kipruto revealed his house project, nearing completion, symbolizing his running success.

Raised in challenging circumstances, inspired by his brother, and a fan of Eliud Kipchoge, Kipruto stresses on 'discipline and patience' as the keys to consistency in marathon running. With victories in marathons like Boston and Tokyo under his belt, Kipruto embodies perseverance and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)