Left Menu

Rasooli Leads Afghanistan to Victory

Darwish Rasooli starred with a career-best score of 58, propelling Afghanistan to a 50-run win over Zimbabwe in the second T20 International. The win tied the series at 1-1. Zimbabwe fell short in their chase, bowled out for 103. The series concludes on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:31 IST
Rasooli Leads Afghanistan to Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Afghanistan's cricket team secured a 50-run triumph over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International at Harare Sports Club, thanks to an impressive innings from Darwish Rasooli.

Rasooli's 58-run knock off 42 balls contributed to Afghanistan's total of 153 for six in their allotted 20 overs, further strengthened by a crucial partnership with Gulbadin Naib.

Zimbabwe, in response, faltered early and ultimately succumbed for 103 in 17.4 overs, despite captain Sikandar Raza's 35-run fightback. The series now stands at a one-all tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024