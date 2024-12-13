Rasooli Leads Afghanistan to Victory

Afghanistan's cricket team secured a 50-run triumph over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International at Harare Sports Club, thanks to an impressive innings from Darwish Rasooli.

Rasooli's 58-run knock off 42 balls contributed to Afghanistan's total of 153 for six in their allotted 20 overs, further strengthened by a crucial partnership with Gulbadin Naib.

Zimbabwe, in response, faltered early and ultimately succumbed for 103 in 17.4 overs, despite captain Sikandar Raza's 35-run fightback. The series now stands at a one-all tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)