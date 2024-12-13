Left Menu

Fiorentina's Bove: A Return to the Pitch Post-Surgery?

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has been released from the hospital following surgery to implant a temporary heart device. This follows his collapse during a Serie A match. The device, an ICD, is not allowed under Serie A rules but might be removed if he opts to return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:38 IST
Edoardo Bove, the Fiorentina midfielder, has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery to implant a temporary heart starter device. This procedure followed a frightening incident where Bove collapsed during a Serie A match against Inter Milan earlier this month.

The incident led to the abandonment of the game, held on December 1. Bove's surgery, which took place on Tuesday, involved the implantation of an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a pacemaker-like device designed to prevent fatal cardiac arrests by delivering shocks to restore normal heart rhythm. However, current Serie A regulations do not permit players to have an ICD.

Reports indicate that the 22-year-old Bove may choose to have the device removed, potentially allowing a return to Italy's top football league. This echoes the case of Christian Eriksen, who was unable to continue with Inter Milan after receiving an ICD. Eriksen later joined Brentford following the termination of his contract. Fiorentina has not publicly commented on Bove's situation.

