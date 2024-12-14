Left Menu

Rain Halts India's Bowling on Third Test Opener

The opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia was disrupted by rain, leading to an early lunch. Australia reached 28 for no loss with Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney batting. Indian pacers struggled due to weather interruptions, leaving Australia in a strong position.

The much-anticipated third cricket Test between India and Australia faced an unexpected hurdle with rain halting play on the opening day. Players had to retreat early for lunch as weather conditions proved unfavorable.

Australia, having been invited to bat first, stood at 28 without loss in 13.2 overs once the rain intervened. Usman Khawaja, not out at 19, and Nathan McSweeney, holding at 4, showed resilience against the new ball.

India's pace trio, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, got limited opportunity to make a mark due to the weather, leaving Australia in a favorable position ahead of the afternoon session.

