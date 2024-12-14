Rain Dampens First Day Excitement at Gabba

India's bowlers faced a frustrating day as rain disrupted the opening day's play of the third Test against Australia at Brisbane's Gabba. Australia stood at 28-0 without loss when rain halted play, leaving Usman Khawaja not out on 19 alongside Nathan McSweeney.

Captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss, electing to field, with hopes for early breakthroughs. However, the weather intervened, pausing play in the sixth over, disrupting India's pacers. The persistent rain subsequently brought a premature end to the day, disappointing a crowd of over 30,000 fans.

Despite promising conditions from a green-tinged pitch, India's efforts were thwarted by both the weather and their inability to bowl length that could capitalize on the surface. As the series stands at 1-1, anticipation builds for the second day as India seeks to gain an upper hand.

