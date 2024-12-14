Left Menu

Rain Dampens First Day Excitement at Gabba

Rain played spoiler on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane, washing away hopes of early wickets for India after they chose to bowl first. Play was abandoned with Australia at 28-0, leaving the series tied 1-1 with anticipation for day two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:11 IST
Rain Dampens First Day Excitement at Gabba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's bowlers faced a frustrating day as rain disrupted the opening day's play of the third Test against Australia at Brisbane's Gabba. Australia stood at 28-0 without loss when rain halted play, leaving Usman Khawaja not out on 19 alongside Nathan McSweeney.

Captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss, electing to field, with hopes for early breakthroughs. However, the weather intervened, pausing play in the sixth over, disrupting India's pacers. The persistent rain subsequently brought a premature end to the day, disappointing a crowd of over 30,000 fans.

Despite promising conditions from a green-tinged pitch, India's efforts were thwarted by both the weather and their inability to bowl length that could capitalize on the surface. As the series stands at 1-1, anticipation builds for the second day as India seeks to gain an upper hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024