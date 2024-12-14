Mitchell Santner's Six and NZ's Tail-End Rally in Test Battle Against England

On the first day of the third test against England, New Zealand's performance fluctuated, initially slumping from a promising 172-2 to 231-7, before energizing their innings to 315-9 by stumps. The turnaround was due in part to Mitchell Santner, who thrillingly ended the day with a six to complete his half-century.

The Kiwis added a crucial 76 runs in the last eight overs, overcoming a middle-order failure and threatening England's dominance in the series. Tom Latham and Will Young had set the tone early with a solid opening partnership, briefly holding a rare upper hand before England's bowlers struck back.

Despite England's 2-0 series lead, the local fans were treated to a lively contest at Seddon Park, where the pitch, initially appearing conducive to bowling, quickly turned into a batting haven under clear skies. Santner's batting, alongside contributions from Matt Henry and Tim Southee, reignited the match excitement.

