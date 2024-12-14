Marcus Kinkult Leads Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship
Sweden's Marcus Kinkult maintains the lead at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship, going into the final round with a two-shot advantage. Despite a mixed performance, Kinkult is 14-under-par after three rounds. South African Ryan van Velzen is in second following a stellar third round.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:43 IST
Sweden's Marcus Kinkult continues to lead at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship, taking a two-shot advantage into Sunday's final round at Leopard Creek Golf Club.
The 28-year-old golfer scored 69 in the third round, amassing a 14-under-par total of 202 despite facing three bogeys. South Africa's Ryan van Velzen advanced to second place with a flawless 65, featuring an eagle and five birdies.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands' Darius van Driel is in third place with an 11-under-par total. England's Andy Sullivan, the first round leader, carded a 71 on Saturday, placing him six shots behind the leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa on the Brink of Victory Against Stubborn Sri Lanka
South Africa Triumphs Over Sri Lanka to Climb WTC Ladder
South Africa Dominates Sri Lanka in Thrilling Test Match
Cricket-South Africa feeding off confidence as they post fourth straight test win
South Africa Clinches Dominant Victory Against Sri Lanka in First Test