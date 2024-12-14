Marcus Kinkult Leads Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship

Sweden's Marcus Kinkult continues to lead at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship, taking a two-shot advantage into Sunday's final round at Leopard Creek Golf Club.

The 28-year-old golfer scored 69 in the third round, amassing a 14-under-par total of 202 despite facing three bogeys. South Africa's Ryan van Velzen advanced to second place with a flawless 65, featuring an eagle and five birdies.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands' Darius van Driel is in third place with an 11-under-par total. England's Andy Sullivan, the first round leader, carded a 71 on Saturday, placing him six shots behind the leader.

