Marcus Kinkult Leads Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship

Sweden's Marcus Kinkult maintains the lead at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship, going into the final round with a two-shot advantage. Despite a mixed performance, Kinkult is 14-under-par after three rounds. South African Ryan van Velzen is in second following a stellar third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:43 IST
Sweden's Marcus Kinkult continues to lead at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship, taking a two-shot advantage into Sunday's final round at Leopard Creek Golf Club.

The 28-year-old golfer scored 69 in the third round, amassing a 14-under-par total of 202 despite facing three bogeys. South Africa's Ryan van Velzen advanced to second place with a flawless 65, featuring an eagle and five birdies.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands' Darius van Driel is in third place with an 11-under-par total. England's Andy Sullivan, the first round leader, carded a 71 on Saturday, placing him six shots behind the leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

