Afghanistan Clinches T20I Series with Thrilling Win Over Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai steered Afghanistan to a narrow three-wicket win against Zimbabwe, securing the T20I series at Harare Sports Club. Despite a challenging chase, Afghanistan's lower order delivered crucial performances to meet the target with three balls left, sealing the series victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:50 IST
Team Afghanistan. (Picture: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the Harare Sports Club, Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai played pivotal roles to guide Afghanistan to a narrow three-wicket victory over Zimbabwe. The result secured Afghanistan's series win in the third T20I match.

Afghanistan, upon winning the toss, opted to field, with Rashid Khan leading the charge. Zimbabwe's opening duo, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett, struggled initially, contributing a mere six-run partnership before Naveen-ul-Haq claimed the first wicket. Meanwhile, Bennett, alongside Dion Myers, forged a crucial 35-run partnership, eventually propelling Zimbabwe to 127 by the innings' end.

Despite early setbacks in the chase, Afghanistan's middle order, led by Azmatullah Omarzai's 34 runs and Mohammad Nabi's unbeaten 24, anchored the innings, securing the win just three balls before the conclusion. Zimbabwe's bowlers, including Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza, posed significant challenges but could not stave off the Afghan pursuit. Azmatullah Omarzai was recognized as the 'Player of the Match' while Naveen-ul-Haq earned the 'Player of the Series'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

