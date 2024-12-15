Australia Struggles in Third Test Against India

At lunch on the second day of the third Test, Australia found themselves at 104 for three against India. The match, held here on Sunday, saw Usman Khawaja falling to a catch by Pant off Bumrah's bowling, scoring just 21.

Meanwhile, Nathan McSweeney remained not out at 9 alongside Steve Smith, who was unbeaten at 25. Marnus Labuschagne managed 12 before being caught by Kohli off Reddy's delivery. Travis Head was also unbeaten on 20.

India's bowling was spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed two wickets. The other successful bowler was Nitish Reddy. As the match continues, Australia hopes for a stronger batting performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)