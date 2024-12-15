India Gains Upper Hand in Australia's Innings at Third Test
At lunch on the second day of the third Test, Australia stood at 104 for the loss of three wickets against India. Key players Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney were dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, who took two wickets overall. Steven Smith and Travis Head remained not out at 25 and 20, respectively.
India gained an advantage by taking three crucial Australian wickets before lunch on the second day of the third Test match. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney were both caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, who claimed two wickets.
Australia managed to score 104 runs by lunch, with Steve Smith and Travis Head stabilizing the innings. The team was three wickets down in 43 overs.
Indian bowlers, namely Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, kept Australia's batting lineup under pressure with effective spells.
