Left Menu

India Gains Upper Hand in Australia's Innings at Third Test

At lunch on the second day of the third Test, Australia stood at 104 for the loss of three wickets against India. Key players Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney were dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, who took two wickets overall. Steven Smith and Travis Head remained not out at 25 and 20, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:25 IST
India Gains Upper Hand in Australia's Innings at Third Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

India gained an advantage by taking three crucial Australian wickets before lunch on the second day of the third Test match. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney were both caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, who claimed two wickets.

Australia managed to score 104 runs by lunch, with Steve Smith and Travis Head stabilizing the innings. The team was three wickets down in 43 overs.

Indian bowlers, namely Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, kept Australia's batting lineup under pressure with effective spells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024