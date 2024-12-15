Steve Smith's Triumphant Return: A Century to Remember Against India
Australian batter Steve Smith returned to top form with a century in the Brisbane Test, his first in 25 innings. Smith's commanding knock of 101 runs helped strengthen Australia's position against India. With this performance, Smith's total runs across international matches rose to 16,561.
Australian cricket sensation Steve Smith celebrated a triumphant return to form with a century during the third Test against India at Brisbane. The seasoned batter scored 101 off 190 balls, marking his first century in 25 innings and breaking his previous 22-innings gap between centuries.
In the post-match press conference, Smith expressed relief and satisfaction at achieving the milestone, attributing his success to patience and perseverance. The century adds to his impressive tally of 16,561 runs in 344 international matches, including 45 centuries and 80 fifties.
Smith's partnership with Travis Head, who scored 152, significantly bolstered Australia's position after India dismissed three batters early on. Despite a late surge by Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who took 5 for 72, Australia concluded the day at a promising 405 for 7.
