Nidhi's Heroics Propel India to Women's Junior Asia Cup Victory

India's goalkeeper, Nidhi, emerged as the hero in a thrilling penalty shootout, making three spectacular saves that led India to a 3-2 victory against China in the Women's Junior Asia Cup final.

The regulation match ended in a tense 1-1 draw, with Nidhi's consistent brilliance frustrating China's forwards throughout the game.

Skipper Jinzhuang Tan scored for China, while Siwach Kanika equalized for India in a fiercely contested match marked by missed opportunities and stellar defensive displays.

