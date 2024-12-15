Nidhi's Heroics Propel India to Women's Junior Asia Cup Victory
India clinched their second consecutive Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over China. Goalkeeper Nidhi was the star, making three crucial saves. The match ended 1-1 in regular time, with Nidhi's outstanding performance key to India's triumph.
India's goalkeeper, Nidhi, emerged as the hero in a thrilling penalty shootout, making three spectacular saves that led India to a 3-2 victory against China in the Women's Junior Asia Cup final.
The regulation match ended in a tense 1-1 draw, with Nidhi's consistent brilliance frustrating China's forwards throughout the game.
Skipper Jinzhuang Tan scored for China, while Siwach Kanika equalized for India in a fiercely contested match marked by missed opportunities and stellar defensive displays.
