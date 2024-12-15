Shakib Al Hasan Faces Bowling Suspension Amid ICC and ECB Regulations
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is suspended from bowling by the ICC and ECB due to a rule violation found in his bowling action. The decision, impacting both domestic and international matches, follows an assessment revealing his elbow extension exceeded permitted limits. Shakib seeks reassessment to lift the ban.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Prominent Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been barred from bowling by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) due to findings in his bowling action. This development was reported by ESPNcricinfo on Sunday.
Following an independent assessment, it was determined that Shakib's elbow extension surpassed the regulatory 15-degree threshold. Conducted at Loughborough University, this evaluation has led to an immediate suspension in both domestic and international formats, as clarified by a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announcement.
The seasoned all-rounder, 37, now faces an uphill battle to have his bowling ban overturned, requiring a successful reevaluation. Meanwhile, he missed his farewell Test versus South Africa, amid Dhaka protests, and was left out of recent series against Afghanistan and the West Indies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
