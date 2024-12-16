Left Menu

Aussie Pacemen Dominate India in Test Thriller

Australia's bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, dominated India in the third Test in Brisbane. Starc's early impact left India floundering at 22-3, trailing by 423 runs. Despite some resistance, India's response was shaky after Australia posted a formidable 445 in their first innings.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood spearheaded Australia's bowling attack, putting India on the back foot during the third Test match in Brisbane. Starc's two wickets in quick succession disrupted India's innings.

India's batting lineup could not withstand early blows as they ended the morning session at a precarious 22-3, trailing by 423 runs. Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in short order.

Virat Kohli's brief stint was cut short by Hazlewood, worsening India's situation. The match began with Australia's strong innings, featuring valuable turns from Alex Carey and the bowling prowess of Jasprit Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

