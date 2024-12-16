Left Menu

Rain Disrupts Intense India-Australia Test Clash

Rain continues to play spoilsport in the third Test between India and Australia, with the play being interrupted on multiple occasions. On day three, India found themselves struggling at 48 for four after losing Rishabh Pant to a delivery from Pat Cummins. The five-match series is currently evenly poised at 1-1.

Pat Cummins Image Credit: Wikipedia
Rain has once again interrupted the proceedings on day three of the third Test match between India and Australia, impacting both teams' strategies and leaving spectators waiting for action to resume.

India's innings faced early hurdles, culminating in a critical loss when captain Pat Cummins snatched the wicket of Rishabh Pant shortly after lunch. The relentless Australian attack, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, had already claimed three Indian wickets in the morning session.

Australia, having been bowled out for 445 in their first innings, watched as rain also caused delays on the third day's start. The five-match Test series, marred by weather disruptions, is keenly contested and tied at 1-1.

