Rain-Halted Cricket Drama: India Struggles Against Australia's Pace Attack
India suffered a battering on day three of the Test against Australia, with the top-order succumbing to questionable shot selection. Despite Rahul's efforts, the Australian bowlers' dominance, led by Starc and Hazlewood, put India at 48 for four, with a rain delay offering a brief respite.
On a rain-affected day three of the third Test between India and Australia, the Indian cricket team found itself in a precarious position at 48 for four. The top-order batters, including Virat Kohli, exhibited poor shot selection against the formidable Australian pace attack.
Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, complemented by Josh Hazlewood, wreaked havoc early on, reducing India to a dismal 22 for three by lunch. With India's star batter, Rishabh Pant, falling to Pat Cummins, the situation further deteriorated.
Despite defiant efforts by KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten at tea, the return of heavy showers interrupted the match, offering India a temporary reprieve. The day's highlights included key wickets taken by Australia's Starc and Hazlewood, underscoring their bowling dominance.
