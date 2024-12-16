Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Urges Prithvi Shaw to Improve Work Ethic for Cricket Stardom

Prithvi Shaw's cricketing journey has taken a downturn, but Shreyas Iyer believes the talented Mumbai batsman can revive his career by improving his work ethic. Shaw showcased glimpses of his potential in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, yet fell short of expectations. Iyer emphasizes Shaw's need for self-motivation and determination to succeed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:12 IST
Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw's meteoric rise in cricket has faced setbacks recently, yet Shreyas Iyer remains optimistic about his potential. According to Iyer, Shaw's success hinges on his ability to refine his work habits. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw demonstrated his talent but failed to meet expectations, lacking any significant scores.

Iyer emphasized that the drive for a comeback must come from Shaw himself. 'It's his responsibility to figure things out,' Iyer stated, acknowledging Shaw's past achievements but stressing the importance of self-reflection and focus. Iyer highlighted Ajinkya Rahane's dedication as a model for Shaw to emulate.

The Mumbai team, rich in young talent, stands as a testament to the potential for growth and development. Iyer's comments might serve as a subtle challenge for Shaw to embrace discipline. Relishing the recent SMAT title victory, Iyer plans to celebrate before contemplating his future, including new ventures with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

