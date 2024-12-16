Shreyas Iyer Urges Prithvi Shaw to Improve Work Ethic for Cricket Stardom

Prithvi Shaw's meteoric rise in cricket has faced setbacks recently, yet Shreyas Iyer remains optimistic about his potential. According to Iyer, Shaw's success hinges on his ability to refine his work habits. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw demonstrated his talent but failed to meet expectations, lacking any significant scores.

Iyer emphasized that the drive for a comeback must come from Shaw himself. 'It's his responsibility to figure things out,' Iyer stated, acknowledging Shaw's past achievements but stressing the importance of self-reflection and focus. Iyer highlighted Ajinkya Rahane's dedication as a model for Shaw to emulate.

The Mumbai team, rich in young talent, stands as a testament to the potential for growth and development. Iyer's comments might serve as a subtle challenge for Shaw to embrace discipline. Relishing the recent SMAT title victory, Iyer plans to celebrate before contemplating his future, including new ventures with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)