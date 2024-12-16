Siraj's Resilient Spirit Shines Amidst Test Challenges

In the high-stakes setting of the third Test against Australia, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah praised teammate Mohammed Siraj for his resilience. Siraj, who was bowling with a niggle, managed to claim two key wickets, significantly aiding India's efforts.

Bumrah highlighted Siraj's determination, acknowledging his critical role in keeping the team competitive despite physical discomfort. Bumrah emphasized that Siraj's attitude and spirit were invaluable to the team's morale and success.

This display of grit comes amidst criticisms of Siraj's consistency with line and length. Bumrah encouraged Siraj to focus on elements within his control, reinforcing the importance of perseverance in professional cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)