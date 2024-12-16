Epic Showdown at Senior National Badminton Championships

The 77th Inter-Zonal and 86th Senior National Badminton Championships promise an exhilarating showdown as the event, scheduled from December 18-24, draws near. Held at the Karnataka Badminton Association courts, this tournament captures the interest of fans following a season marked by both emerging youth and veteran resurgence.

Chirag Sen, the defending men's singles champion, and Anmol Kharb, the women's singles titleholder, are poised to retain their crowns in a fiercely competitive environment. The Senior National Championships, deemed the peak of the domestic circuit, now align with the BWF calendar, as highlighted by Sanjay Mishra, Secretary of the Badminton Association of India.

Notably, Chetan Anand and Saina Nehwal remain the most recent consecutive title defenders in their categories, years apart. The team event holds promise as new talents surface, with live draws to ignite the excitement further. Bengaluru proudly hosts this major event for the third time since the century's turn, with a substantial prize purse enticing fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)