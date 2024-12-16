Left Menu

Epic Showdown at Senior National Badminton Championships

The 77th Inter-Zonal and 86th Senior National Badminton Championships will be held from December 18-24 in Bengaluru. The event features top stars like Chirag Sen and Anmol Kharb aiming to defend their titles amidst fierce competition from upcoming talents, with a prize pool of Rs50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:34 IST
Epic Showdown at Senior National Badminton Championships
Badminton Association of India (BAI). (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 77th Inter-Zonal and 86th Senior National Badminton Championships promise an exhilarating showdown as the event, scheduled from December 18-24, draws near. Held at the Karnataka Badminton Association courts, this tournament captures the interest of fans following a season marked by both emerging youth and veteran resurgence.

Chirag Sen, the defending men's singles champion, and Anmol Kharb, the women's singles titleholder, are poised to retain their crowns in a fiercely competitive environment. The Senior National Championships, deemed the peak of the domestic circuit, now align with the BWF calendar, as highlighted by Sanjay Mishra, Secretary of the Badminton Association of India.

Notably, Chetan Anand and Saina Nehwal remain the most recent consecutive title defenders in their categories, years apart. The team event holds promise as new talents surface, with live draws to ignite the excitement further. Bengaluru proudly hosts this major event for the third time since the century's turn, with a substantial prize purse enticing fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024