Left Menu

Rain-Soaked Drama Unfolds as India Battles Australia in Third Test

On day four of the third Test between India and Australia, play resumed post-lunch after rain delayed proceedings. India, at 180/6 with key players Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy at bat, faces a 265-run deficit. The ongoing series remains tied at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:02 IST
Rain-Soaked Drama Unfolds as India Battles Australia in Third Test
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

The third Test between India and Australia resumed after a rain delay of over an hour on Tuesday, day four of the match. This interruption marks yet another weather-related disruption in the series.

India stands at 180/6 in 51.5 overs, trailing by 265 runs. Ravindra Jadeja's half-century alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy's efforts aim to fend off the Aussie bowlers, striving to avoid a follow-on.

The series, currently locked at 1-1, has seen other disruptions, including near washouts on Day one at Gabba and rain delays on Day three.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024