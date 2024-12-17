Rain-Soaked Drama Unfolds as India Battles Australia in Third Test

The third Test between India and Australia resumed after a rain delay of over an hour on Tuesday, day four of the match. This interruption marks yet another weather-related disruption in the series.

India stands at 180/6 in 51.5 overs, trailing by 265 runs. Ravindra Jadeja's half-century alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy's efforts aim to fend off the Aussie bowlers, striving to avoid a follow-on.

The series, currently locked at 1-1, has seen other disruptions, including near washouts on Day one at Gabba and rain delays on Day three.

