Rain-Soaked Drama Unfolds as India Battles Australia in Third Test
On day four of the third Test between India and Australia, play resumed post-lunch after rain delayed proceedings. India, at 180/6 with key players Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy at bat, faces a 265-run deficit. The ongoing series remains tied at 1-1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:02 IST
The third Test between India and Australia resumed after a rain delay of over an hour on Tuesday, day four of the match. This interruption marks yet another weather-related disruption in the series.
India stands at 180/6 in 51.5 overs, trailing by 265 runs. Ravindra Jadeja's half-century alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy's efforts aim to fend off the Aussie bowlers, striving to avoid a follow-on.
The series, currently locked at 1-1, has seen other disruptions, including near washouts on Day one at Gabba and rain delays on Day three.
(With inputs from agencies.)
