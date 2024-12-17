Ben Stokes Unyielded by Injury: No Plans to Slow Down

England's Test captain Ben Stokes is determined to persevere through his recurring hamstring injury, insisting on maintaining his robust workload. The incident occurred during the third Test against New Zealand, wherein Stokes, while bowling to Rachin Ravindra at Seddon Park, felt discomfort and exited the field for treatment.

With his left thigh heavily strapped, Stokes witnessed his team fall to a hefty 423-run defeat on Tuesday. Despite the setback, England retained the Crowe-Thorpe trophy with a 2-1 series win. This marks the second hamstring injury for Stokes in five months, following an earlier setback during The Hundred in August.

Stokes, who missed the opening Test against Pakistan due to injury, expressed no intent to modify his playing style, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. He stated, "I worked hard to play my role this game. It's just unfortunate. I won't hold back; playing always carries injury risks," reflecting on his resolve amid adversity.

