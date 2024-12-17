Major Moves and Milestones: A Sports Week in Review

This week's sports news was marked by significant developments across various leagues. The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines by releasing former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, heralded in his rookie year. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions received a major blow with the announcement that running back David Montgomery will miss the rest of the season due to MCL surgery.

Controversy stirred in the UFC ring as Colby Covington vocalized his displeasure over the premature stoppage of his fight against Joaquin Buckley. Over in the NBA, Tyrese Maxey highlighted the action by scoring 40 points to propel the Philadelphia 76ers over the Charlotte Hornets.

Elsewhere, Washington State standout QB John Mateer entered the transfer portal, while tennis icons Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic announced a doubles partnership in the upcoming Brisbane International. In baseball, the Baltimore Orioles bolstered their lineup with the signing of Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano.

(With inputs from agencies.)