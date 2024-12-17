Left Menu

Dramatic 10th Wicket Stand Rescues India in Brisbane Thriller

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's resilient partnership saved India from follow-on against Australia in the third test at Brisbane. Their stand, along with Josh Hazlewood's injury, dims Australia's victory hopes. Deep's aggressive batting secured India's position before stumps, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

In a gripping display of cricketing resilience, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep staged a tenth-wicket stand that salvaged India's hopes during the fourth day of the third test against Australia at Brisbane.

Amidst intensifying pressure, Deep fearlessly edged a delivery from Pat Cummins, flying the ball over a fielder at gully to aid India's progress. Subsequently, he audaciously dispatched Cummins for six, ensuring India avoided the follow-on.

The defiant partnership, marred only by an injury to Australia's Josh Hazlewood, ensured the visitors stayed competitive, with the series now balanced at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

