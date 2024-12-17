Dramatic 10th Wicket Stand Rescues India in Brisbane Thriller

In a gripping display of cricketing resilience, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep staged a tenth-wicket stand that salvaged India's hopes during the fourth day of the third test against Australia at Brisbane.

Amidst intensifying pressure, Deep fearlessly edged a delivery from Pat Cummins, flying the ball over a fielder at gully to aid India's progress. Subsequently, he audaciously dispatched Cummins for six, ensuring India avoided the follow-on.

The defiant partnership, marred only by an injury to Australia's Josh Hazlewood, ensured the visitors stayed competitive, with the series now balanced at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)