India's Brave Stand at Brisbane: Rain, Resilience, and Remarkable Recovery

In a resilient display of cricket against Australia, India's KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja delivered crucial half-centuries, supported by tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, effectively avoiding the follow-on during the third day at Brisbane.

The day, however, was not without interruptions, as rain led to a stop-and-start scenario, challenging both the players' focus and the fans' patience. Despite the interruptions, India ended day three on 252/9, with both Bumrah and Deep exhibiting significant determination.

Australia's bowling attack, spearheaded by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, constantly probed India's innings. Yet, it was India's defensive tactics and grit that stole the limelight, especially as Akash Deep's late six punctuated the day's play, adding an entertaining twist to the rain-affected match.

