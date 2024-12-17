Left Menu

Historic Series Win for England Amid Crushing Loss in Final Test

England's Test cricket team secured their first series win in New Zealand in 16 years despite ending the tour with a heavy 423-run loss in the final Test. Key performances from Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and Tim Southee thwarted England's attempt at a clean sweep.

England skipper Ben Stokes. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

In a remarkable achievement, England's Test cricket team claimed its first series victory on New Zealand soil in 16 years, despite suffering a substantial 423-run defeat in the concluding Test match. England captain Ben Stokes acknowledged the mixed emotions, expressing pride over the series win while lamenting the heavy loss.

The England side, having dominated the first two Tests, faced an uphill battle in the third. New Zealand veterans Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner showcased exceptional talent, with Williamson notching his 33rd Test century and Santner contributing with both bat and ball to ensure New Zealand's comfortable win. Meanwhile, Tim Southee, playing his final international match, also left a memorable mark.

Throughout the match, New Zealand's bowlers, led by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, dismantled England's batting lineup, preventing any significant partnerships from forming. Despite some resistance from England's Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes in the first innings, New Zealand secured victory, with key performances further highlighted by New Zealand's Santner, who was named 'Player of the Match.

