WTC 2023-25: Thrilling Climax on the Horizon as Contenders Jostle for Finale Spots

The ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 is nearing its conclusion with teams vying for a place in the finals at Lord's next year. While South Africa sits at the top, Australia and India remain in contention amid a fiercely competitive series. New Zealand and England face setbacks, complicating their paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:18 IST
New Zealand cricket team. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 reaches its decisive stage, cricket powerhouses are locked in a fierce contest for a place in the grand finale at Lord's. The recent series between New Zealand and England concluded on Tuesday, leaving both teams out of the running.

South Africa, after an impressive victory over Sri Lanka, now leads the standings. Their all-round performance has placed them as front-runners, while Australia, last year's champion, slipped to second. Despite a recent loss, the Aussies are buoyantly eyeing their upcoming fixtures against India and Sri Lanka to reclaim the top spot.

Meanwhile, India's campaign remains robust as they compete in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After a setback against Australia, they aim to bounce back and secure a berth in the final. The standings have seen Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies on the chase, trying to shake off inconsistency as the tournament heats up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

