Will Vinícius Júnior Claim FIFA's The Best Award?
Vinícius Júnior awaits the FIFA 'The Best' awards, vying for the top men's player title against renowned contenders. The ceremony in Doha highlights soccer achievements from 2023-2024, featuring both men's and women's categories, and promises a celebration of the year's outstanding performances in soccer.
- Country:
- Qatar
Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior stands on the brink of clinching a significant global accolade as he competes for FIFA's 'The Best' player award.
The awards ceremony, set for Tuesday, will spotlight the top male and female soccer players of 2024. It aggregates votes from fans, team captains, coaches, and media representatives, serving as FIFA's counterpart to the esteemed Ballon d'Or.
Among the male nominees are stars like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. Conversely, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati aims for a repeat win as the best women's player. The ceremony, featuring FIFA President Gianni Infantino, will unveil winners across diverse categories, including the best coaches and goalkeepers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
