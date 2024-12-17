Rayo Vallecano: The People's Club at 100

In Madrid's Vallecas neighborhood, Rayo Vallecano stands out as a fan favorite, surpassing even giants Real Madrid and Atletico in local popularity. This year marks the club's centenary amid rising tensions between the owner and fans.

The team drew 3-3 against Real Madrid in its last home match, displaying its "Giant-slayer" reputation earned in a 1977 league game. Fans, led by the Bukaneros, have directed chants at chairman Raul Martin Presa, urging his departure due to perceived neglect and poor investment.

Presa, who acquired the debt-laden club in 2011, has prioritized financial stability over fan concerns, leading to conflicts. Protests against stadium relocation and analog ticket sales, along with incidents involving politics, highlight a deep cultural bond with the community.

