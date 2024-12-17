Odisha Shocks Goa with Stellar Performance at Santosh Trophy

Odisha delivered a stunning 2-0 victory over former champions Goa in the Santosh Trophy. This crucial win came after a scoreless first half, with goals from Rahul Mukhi and Kartik Hantal in the second half, showcasing Odisha's resilience and tactical execution.

As Goa, five-time Santosh Trophy champions, struggled to find their rhythm, Odisha capitalized with strategic strikes, climbing to third in the rankings. Goa, meanwhile, languishes at the bottom of Group B without a single point from two matches.

In another Group B match, Delhi continued their unbeaten run by defeating Tamil Nadu 2-0, thanks to goals from Bhaaranyu Bansal and Ashish Shaw. This victory solidifies Delhi's position at the top of the table, with a strong six points from two wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)