Left Menu

Odisha Shocks Goa with Stellar Performance at Santosh Trophy

In a gripping match of the 78th Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, Odisha surprised former champions Goa with a decisive 2-0 win. Meanwhile, Delhi maintained its unbeaten streak, defeating Tamil Nadu by the same scoreline, topping Group B with six points from two matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:27 IST
Odisha Shocks Goa with Stellar Performance at Santosh Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha delivered a stunning 2-0 victory over former champions Goa in the Santosh Trophy. This crucial win came after a scoreless first half, with goals from Rahul Mukhi and Kartik Hantal in the second half, showcasing Odisha's resilience and tactical execution.

As Goa, five-time Santosh Trophy champions, struggled to find their rhythm, Odisha capitalized with strategic strikes, climbing to third in the rankings. Goa, meanwhile, languishes at the bottom of Group B without a single point from two matches.

In another Group B match, Delhi continued their unbeaten run by defeating Tamil Nadu 2-0, thanks to goals from Bhaaranyu Bansal and Ashish Shaw. This victory solidifies Delhi's position at the top of the table, with a strong six points from two wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024