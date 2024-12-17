Left Menu

Rain Looms Over Gabba as India Fights Back Against Australia

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology warns of high rainfall chances as India battles to avoid defeat in the Gabba Test against Australia. Vital performances from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja bring hope, but India still trails by 193 runs with a series at 1-1.

17-12-2024
Brisbane's iconic The Gabba. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Rain may play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the Gabba Test, as Australia's Bureau of Meteorology predicts a high probability of showers on the final day, potentially affecting play, according to ESPNcricinfo. India, trailing by 193 runs, looks to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for a fighting chance after a challenging fourth day in the Test.

Rahul expressed frustration with rain interruptions after spending more time off the field than on it. 'It was a challenge for both teams, stopping and starting again,' he remarked during Tuesday's post-day press conference.

After winning the toss, India decided to bowl first, but Australia quickly gained the upper hand with a significant partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head, despite early breakthroughs by India's bowlers. The series remains at a stalemate, tied at 1-1, as the last day approaches with unpredictable weather at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

