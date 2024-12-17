Rain Looms Over Gabba as India Fights Back Against Australia

Rain may play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the Gabba Test, as Australia's Bureau of Meteorology predicts a high probability of showers on the final day, potentially affecting play, according to ESPNcricinfo. India, trailing by 193 runs, looks to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for a fighting chance after a challenging fourth day in the Test.

Rahul expressed frustration with rain interruptions after spending more time off the field than on it. 'It was a challenge for both teams, stopping and starting again,' he remarked during Tuesday's post-day press conference.

After winning the toss, India decided to bowl first, but Australia quickly gained the upper hand with a significant partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head, despite early breakthroughs by India's bowlers. The series remains at a stalemate, tied at 1-1, as the last day approaches with unpredictable weather at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)