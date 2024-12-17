Thrilling Updates: Signings, Records, and Surprises in Sports

Recent sports news includes the signing of French forward Julie Dufour by Angel City FC from Paris FC. The financial terms of the three-year deal remain undisclosed.

In the NFL, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are in a dead heat for the league's worst record, both standing at 2-12, sparking interest in the upcoming 2025 Draft pick scenarios.

Other highlights feature NBA's Tyrese Maxey scoring 40 points, Conor McGregor's anticipated boxing match against Logan Paul in India, and the passing of Dick Van Arsdale, a legendary Phoenix Sun, at 81.

(With inputs from agencies.)