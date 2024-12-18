Left Menu

Daren Sammy Leads West Indies Cricket to New Heights

Daren Sammy is appointed as the coach for West Indies cricket across all formats, including tests, ODIs, and T20s. Current test coach Andre Coley will transition to a high-performance role. CWI views Sammy as an inspiring leader, looking to revamp the team’s performance and rankings globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:45 IST
Daren Sammy Leads West Indies Cricket to New Heights
Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach for West Indies cricket across all three formats, marking a significant leadership shift. Sammy will take the helm of the test team from next year and continues his role with the one-day international and Twenty20 sides.

The current test coach, Andre Coley, will manage the team for the Pakistan series in January before transitioning to a high-performance role, according to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shallow emphasized Sammy's leadership qualities, citing his vision and ability to motivate players as pivotal in the decision to appoint him as coach. Sammy led West Indies to T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016 and is set to further elevate the team's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024