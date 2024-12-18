Daren Sammy Leads West Indies Cricket to New Heights

Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach for West Indies cricket across all three formats, marking a significant leadership shift. Sammy will take the helm of the test team from next year and continues his role with the one-day international and Twenty20 sides.

The current test coach, Andre Coley, will manage the team for the Pakistan series in January before transitioning to a high-performance role, according to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shallow emphasized Sammy's leadership qualities, citing his vision and ability to motivate players as pivotal in the decision to appoint him as coach. Sammy led West Indies to T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016 and is set to further elevate the team's global standing.

