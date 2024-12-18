Left Menu

India Battles Australia in Thrilling Third Test Match

On the fifth day of the third Test match between India and Australia, both teams showcased commendable performances. Australia's first innings score stood at 445, while India managed a total of 260 in their innings. Key players contributed, with some impressive bowling from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:57 IST
India Battles Australia in Thrilling Third Test Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the intense cricket face-off between India and Australia progressed into the final day, the stakes were high at the third Test match. Australia started strong with a first innings score of 445, putting pressure on the Indian team.

India's batting lineup faced formidable Australian bowlers, notably Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who delivered crucial blows to India's top order. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah tried to help stabilize India's innings.

With a total of 260 runs at the close of India's first innings, spectators could feel the tension as both teams aimed to outperform each other in this gripping Test series encounter, leaving their supporters eager to see the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024