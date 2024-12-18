India Battles Australia in Thrilling Third Test Match
On the fifth day of the third Test match between India and Australia, both teams showcased commendable performances. Australia's first innings score stood at 445, while India managed a total of 260 in their innings. Key players contributed, with some impressive bowling from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
As the intense cricket face-off between India and Australia progressed into the final day, the stakes were high at the third Test match. Australia started strong with a first innings score of 445, putting pressure on the Indian team.
India's batting lineup faced formidable Australian bowlers, notably Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who delivered crucial blows to India's top order. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah tried to help stabilize India's innings.
With a total of 260 runs at the close of India's first innings, spectators could feel the tension as both teams aimed to outperform each other in this gripping Test series encounter, leaving their supporters eager to see the outcome.
