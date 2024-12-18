Ihsanullah Returns to the Pitch: A Tale of Promise and Mismanagement

Promising Pakistani cricketer Ihsanullah has made his return to competitive cricket in the Champions Cup T20 tournament after being sidelined due to a misdiagnosed injury since late 2022. His comeback marks a significant moment in his career after prolonged medical and management issues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had enlisted an independent medical panel to manage Ihsanullah's rehabilitation due to the missteps in his injury management. Initially rising to prominence in the 2022 Pakistan Super League, Ihsanullah's career was derailed by an elbow injury, spurring criticism of the PCB's medical team.

This mismanagement eventually led to the resignation of the PCB's head of medical panel, Dr. Sohail Saleem. A specialist in England ruled out further surgery, instead recommending a revised rehabilitation plan, a move seen as pivotal in Ihsanullah’s path back to cricket.

