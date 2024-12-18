Australia Sets Intriguing Finale with Spirited Declaration

Australia made a bold move by declaring their second innings at 89 for seven, setting India a target of 275 runs. This strategic decision added excitement to the third Test's final day, despite frequent rain interruptions during the match.

India's bowling brigade, spearheaded by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah with impressive figures of 3/18, stood out. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep provided crucial support, further intensifying the competitive spirit on the field.

Having earlier been all out at 260 in response to Australia's first innings score of 445, India now faces a challenging chase with a little more than one session and over 50 overs to go.

(With inputs from agencies.)