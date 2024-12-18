Rain Plays Spoilsport: India vs. Australia Third Test Ends in Draw

In a rain-dominated encounter, the third Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw, keeping the series deadlocked at 1-1. Adverse weather conditions continually plagued the five-day game, culminating in a weather-induced stalemate on Wednesday.

Australia, who declared their second innings at 89 for seven, showed intent to secure a result under the gloomy skies. India, set a target of 275, managed to reach only eight without loss when bad light, compounded by rain, called an untimely halt to proceedings.

India's bowlers, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah with figures of 3/18, were pivotal in checking Australia's advance in their second innings. Despite the disruptions, both teams now set their sights on the penultimate Test in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)