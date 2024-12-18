Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to International Cricket: A Legacy Etched in History

In a significant development for Indian cricket, renowned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin declared his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the Brisbane Test, which ended in a draw. Ashwin, joined by India's captain Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference, revealed his decision, amid a backdrop of speculation and sentimentality.

At 38, Ashwin addressed the media, reflecting on his illustrious career. "I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I've had a lot of fun and made numerous memories alongside Rohit and my teammates, who've become like family," Ashwin stated. His tenure with the Indian team has seen several key players retire, underscoring the end of an era.

During the press conference, Ashwin acknowledged the contributions of the BCCI, coaches, and teammates, particularly highlighting players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara. Over two decades, Ashwin reinvented off-spin bowling, excelling in 106 Test matches and securing 537 wickets, further exemplified by his 37 five-wicket hauls.

Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Ashwin, describing him as "a true match winner." Ranked seventh-highest in Test wickets and second for India, Ashwin's phenomenal achievements, including the second-most five-wicket hauls behind Muttiah Muralitharan, speak volumes. His prowess extended beyond bowling, significantly influencing India's rise and dominance in Test cricket from 2014 to 2019.

Ashwin's white-ball performances, comprising 181 matches and 228 wickets, added to his cricketing repertoire. With appearances in 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is, Ashwin continued to impress, maintaining exemplary averages and securing his place as a vital force in India's cricketing success. His legacy is cemented as India's second-highest wicket-taker across formats, and he remains celebrated for his role in winning the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

With Ashwin stepping away, Indian cricket faces the challenge of filling the enormous void left behind. His remarkable career serves as an inspiration for future generations. (ANI)

