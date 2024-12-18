R Ashwin Bids Farewell: A Cricketing Legend's Exit

In an unexpected move that took the cricketing fraternity by surprise, India's star off-spinner, R Ashwin, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The announcement came during a press conference following the drawn third Test against Australia, where the 38-year-old bid adieu despite feeling he still had 'a bit of punch left' in him.

Ashwin exits the international stage as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, having claimed an impressive 537 scalps in 106 matches. Only the legendary Anil Kumble stands ahead of him with 619 wickets. He also played key roles in India's limited-overs victories, being part of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams.

Although Ashwin has stepped down from international cricket, he will continue to showcase his skills at the club level, particularly in the Indian Premier League, where he is set to return to the Chennai Super Kings. The emotional announcement was marked by heartfelt gestures from teammates, with Ashwin expressing gratitude towards his peers and the board for their support throughout his career.

